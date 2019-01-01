For Julia’s family, early screening for autism made a lifetime of difference.
Being a parent is hard work. There can be so much to do in a day, and one of our most important jobs is to help our child be the best that they can be. One of the ways to do that is to screen your child for autism.
Screening is the first step in understanding your child's world and helping them be the best they can be.
About the Awareness Campaign
Autism can reliably be diagnosed by age 2, but the average age of diagnosis in the U.S. is about 5 years old. Autism Speaks is proud to partner with Sesame Workshop and Ad Council to raise awareness about early screening and early intervention.
Julia is an amazing four-year-old Sesame Street friend with autism. She is part of a nationwide initiative called Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children, developed with input from people with autism, parents, and the autism community.
