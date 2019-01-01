Sesame Street Julia

For Julia’s family, early screening for autism made a lifetime of difference.

Being a parent is hard work. There can be so much to do in a day, and one of our most important jobs is to help our child be the best that they can be. One of the ways to do that is to screen your child for autism.

Leonardo and Mom

Take the two-minute Screening Questionnaire

Screening is the first step in understanding your child's world and helping them be the best they can be.

Take the Questionnaire

Find the Resources Right for You

Autism Speaks has the most up-to-date information about autism and the screening process, and can help you connect with trusted support resources to help your child be the best that they can be.
Girl Staring

What are the signs of autism?

Learn the Signs
Christopher with Mom

What if I think my child has autism?

First Steps
Girl

What if my child is diagnosed?

100 Day Kit
Need more info? Contact the Autism Response Team

About the Awareness Campaign

Autism can reliably be diagnosed by age 2, but the average age of diagnosis in the U.S. is about 5 years old. Autism Speaks is proud to partner with Sesame Workshop and Ad Council to raise awareness about early screening and early intervention.

Learn More
Julia

See Amazing in Your Child

Julia is an amazing four-year-old Sesame Street friend with autism. She is part of a nationwide initiative called Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children, developed with input from people with autism, parents, and the autism community.

Meet Julia

Autism Speaks
Sesame Workshop
Ad Council

Privacy Policy   Terms of Service   Español

© 2019 Sesame Workshop. All rights reserved.